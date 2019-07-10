A caller recounts how in the early hours of this morning, a tanker carrying LP gas had a collision, resulting in a massive fire with explosions, but thankfully there were no fatalities.
Tanker truck with LP Gas crashes, causes massive fire and explosions
10 July 2019 9:06 AM
10 July 2019 8:24 AM
10 July 2019 7:58 AM
10 July 2019 7:44 AM
10 July 2019 7:26 AM
10 July 2019 7:04 AM
10 July 2019 6:54 AM
10 July 2019 6:40 AM
10 July 2019 6:28 AM