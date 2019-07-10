Kieno talks to Lorenzo Davids of Community Chest after they hosted a meeting of concered NGOs to plot a way forward as the City of Cape Town fines homeless people purely for being destitute and on the streets.
Feedback on NGOs meeting to discuss plight of homeless
|
10 July 2019 7:58 AM
|
Tanker truck with LP Gas crashes, causes massive fire and explosions
|
10 July 2019 7:50 AM
|
South Africa's wealthy hedging their bets by getting second citizenship
|
10 July 2019 7:44 AM
|
10 July 2019 7:26 AM
|
10 July 2019 7:04 AM
|
The World of Advertising - Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”
|
10 July 2019 6:54 AM
|
10 July 2019 6:40 AM
|
Barbs Wire - A dancing cockatoo called Snowball is rewriting the rules of scienc
|
10 July 2019 6:28 AM
|
What the law says about teens drinking alcohol under parental supervision
|
9 July 2019 8:36 AM