The Kieno Kammies Show

LP Gas tanker truck crashes, causes massive fire and explosions


 Theo Botha, Chief Fire Officer for the Breede Valley Fire and Rescue Services

Leonsdale back from India after under-14 Commonwealth Chess Championship

Leonsdale back from India after under-14 Commonwealth Chess Championship

10 July 2019 9:38 AM
Feedback on NGOs meeting to discuss plight of homeless

Feedback on NGOs meeting to discuss plight of homeless

10 July 2019 8:24 AM
The World View - The Anglo-American Spat

The World View - The Anglo-American Spat

10 July 2019 7:58 AM
Tanker truck with LP Gas crashes, causes massive fire and explosions

Tanker truck with LP Gas crashes, causes massive fire and explosions

10 July 2019 7:50 AM
South Africa's wealthy hedging their bets by getting second citizenship

South Africa's wealthy hedging their bets by getting second citizenship

10 July 2019 7:44 AM
Award winning Urine-recovery system in new R600m building

Award winning Urine-recovery system in new R600m building

10 July 2019 7:26 AM
Are dumping sites closed?

Are dumping sites closed?

10 July 2019 7:04 AM
The World of Advertising - Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”

The World of Advertising - Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”

10 July 2019 6:54 AM
16 years of the CTICC

16 years of the CTICC

10 July 2019 6:40 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Dan Matjila in PIC Inquiry hot seat for third day
WATCH LIVE: Dan Matjila in PIC Inquiry hot seat for third day

Matjila is shedding light on affairs at the corporation.
Adam Catzavelos appears in court again over K-word video
Adam Catzavelos appears in court again over K-word video

The court was on Wednesday expected to hear if the director of public prosecutions had decided whether Catzavelos would face charges in South Africa, despite making his racist comments in Greece.
Lesedi Municipality opposition parties say R50m security tender awarded fairly
Lesedi Municipality opposition parties say R50m security tender awarded fairly

The tender has been making news headlines, with acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane accused of not following the correct processes.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us