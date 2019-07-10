Tezihano Mnyatsa from Leonsdale in Cape Town's Elsies River got back yesterday after taking part in the under-14 Commonwealth Chess Championship in India. Kieno Kammies speaks to him regarding this experience.
Leonsdale back from India after under-14 Commonwealth Chess Championship
|
LP Gas tanker truck crashes, causes massive fire and explosions
|
10 July 2019 9:06 AM
|
10 July 2019 8:24 AM
|
10 July 2019 7:58 AM
|
Tanker truck with LP Gas crashes, causes massive fire and explosions
|
10 July 2019 7:50 AM
|
South Africa's wealthy hedging their bets by getting second citizenship
|
10 July 2019 7:44 AM
|
10 July 2019 7:26 AM
|
10 July 2019 7:04 AM
|
The World of Advertising - Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”
|
10 July 2019 6:54 AM
|
10 July 2019 6:40 AM