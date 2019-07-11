Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. As the Sudan military authorities lift the internet blackout, shocking videos of the violent crackdown are shared online. A bunch of grapes just sold for $11,000 in Japan that's R153 000 and $200 square shaped melons!
Barbs Wire - Sanral cameras help catch armed hijackers on Joburg highway
|
Western Cape's Mandela Day Surgery Project to change lives of 250 patients
|
11 July 2019 7:03 AM
|
11 July 2019 6:55 AM
|
Simon Gear on what they've been learning from visit to universities in Israel
|
11 July 2019 6:34 AM
|
Leonsdale back from India after under-14 Commonwealth Chess Championship
|
10 July 2019 9:38 AM
|
LP Gas tanker truck crashes, causes massive fire and explosions
|
10 July 2019 9:06 AM
|
10 July 2019 8:24 AM
|
10 July 2019 7:58 AM
|
Tanker truck with LP Gas crashes, causes massive fire and explosions
|
10 July 2019 7:50 AM
|
South Africa's wealthy hedging their bets by getting second citizenship
|
10 July 2019 7:44 AM