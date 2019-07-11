The Kieno Kammies Show

Simon Gear on what they've been learning from visit to universities in Israel


Simon Gear has been doing his weather reports from Israel, where he's been visiting as a part of a delegation to discuss how universities can commercialize the ideas they come up with.

11 July 2019 7:20 AM
11 July 2019 7:03 AM
11 July 2019 6:55 AM
11 July 2019 6:24 AM
10 July 2019 9:38 AM
10 July 2019 9:06 AM
10 July 2019 8:24 AM
10 July 2019 7:58 AM
10 July 2019 7:50 AM
EWN Headlines
Mixed reaction to Mboweni’s PIC board announcement
Mixed reaction to Mboweni’s PIC board announcement

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced some prominent appointments to the interim board, including Maria Ramos, which has been met with surprise.

Parliament may not reopen inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi - legal adviser
Parliament may not reopen inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi - legal adviser

Parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela said that Parliament’s job was to consider whether President Cyril Ramaphosa acted within the law in axing former NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
Mkhwebane: Public Protector's office under no undue influence
Mkhwebane: Public Protector's office under no undue influence

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane came under fire from the African National Congress (ANC) but was congratulated by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) during a stormy meeting with Parliament’s Justice committee on Wednesday.
