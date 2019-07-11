The Kieno Kammies Show

Talking Tech: Zulzi


Donald Valoyi, Founder & CEO of Zulzi.com speaks to Kieno Kammies about their on-demand delivery grocery platform where customers can order anything from major retailers and have it delivered within an hour for only R45.

SA first: Gansbaai test Australian stormwater net that went viral last year

11 July 2019 8:15 AM
The World View - An Increased Military Presence In The Gulf

11 July 2019 7:57 AM
Innovative ideas conceptualised at universities - who owns the intellectual property?

11 July 2019 7:34 AM
NPA won't prosecute De Lille over house upgrades, bribery claims

11 July 2019 7:20 AM
Western Cape's Mandela Day Surgery Project to change lives of 250 patients

11 July 2019 7:03 AM
Simon Gear on what they've been learning from visit to universities in Israel

11 July 2019 6:34 AM
Barbs Wire - Sanral cameras help catch armed hijackers on Joburg highway

11 July 2019 6:24 AM
Leonsdale back from India after under-14 Commonwealth Chess Championship

10 July 2019 9:38 AM
LP Gas tanker truck crashes, causes massive fire and explosions

10 July 2019 9:06 AM
EWN Headlines
James Small one of the greats, say Bok teammates
James Small one of the greats, say Bok teammates

The Springbok squad of 1995 has payed tribute to James Small who passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday.
'Difficult to find positives' after last-gasp defeat, says Bafana's Baxter
'Difficult to find positives' after last-gasp defeat, says Bafana's Baxter

Bafana Bafana stunned the hosts Egypt in the last 16 but were eliminated four days later in Cairo after William Troost-Ekong bundled in a late winner for three-time champions Nigeria.
SAHRC wants no less than R200k from Catzavelos over K-word utterances
SAHRC wants no less than R200k from Catzavelos over K-word utterances

The commission said that while the businessman has admitted that his conduct amounted to hate speech, the compensation fee was part of the process to secure appropriate redress for human rights violations.
