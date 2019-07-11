Western Cape's Mandela Day Surgery Project to change lives of 250 patients

With Mandela Day fast approaching, Kieno speaks to Dr Beth Engelbrecht, head of the Western Cape Health Department about how their staff will be going the extra mile by doing additional surgeries and procedures over and above their usual life changing work.
