NPA won't prosecute De Lille over house upgrades, bribery claims

Minister Patricia De Lille talks to Kieno about the NPA's decision not to prosecute her in relation to additional security measures taken at her home as well as allegations by her former party, the democratic Alliance that she tried to solicit a bribe from a Johannesburg businessman
