The Kieno Kammies Show

SA first: Gansbaai test Australian stormwater net that went viral last year


Kieno speaks to Brenda Du Toit, Public Relations and Project Support for the Dyer Island Conservation Trust about how they are employing an Australian concept to keep waste out of the ocean by placing a net over storm water drain outlets in Gansbaai.

The Emerging Economies Focus on India

11 July 2019 8:39 AM
Why the persistent hold-up in building plans being approved?

11 July 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - An Increased Military Presence In The Gulf

11 July 2019 7:57 AM
Innovative ideas conceptualised at universities - who owns the intellectual property?

11 July 2019 7:34 AM
NPA won't prosecute De Lille over house upgrades, bribery claims

11 July 2019 7:20 AM
Western Cape's Mandela Day Surgery Project to change lives of 250 patients

11 July 2019 7:03 AM
Talking Tech: Zulzi

11 July 2019 6:55 AM
Simon Gear on what they've been learning from visit to universities in Israel

11 July 2019 6:34 AM
Barbs Wire - Sanral cameras help catch armed hijackers on Joburg highway

11 July 2019 6:24 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Opposition parties urge SABC to recoup lost funds from former execs
Opposition parties want the SABC to not just ask for bailouts, but to also recoup monies lost due to the decisions of former employees.
Mkhwebane hopes to release Estina Dairy Farm report at end of August
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane committed to a fresh investigation in April last year after she was criticised for not delving into allegations against former Free State Premier and now ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as well as former minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
James Small one of the greats, say Bok teammates
The Springbok squad of 1995 has paid tribute to James Small who passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday.
