Mzuvukile Monco, 26, has thus far installed 10 smoke alarms in shacks in the Endlovini informal settlement and paid for it from his own pocket. He joins Kieno Kammies on air to talk about how he is trying to prevent fatal and tragic fires in our townships while creating employment.
Khayelitsha man installs smoke alarms in shacks
12 July 2019 7:56 AM
