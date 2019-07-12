The Kieno Kammies Show

Durban property a "magnet" for black mamba snakes


Kieno talks to  KZN Amphibian and Reptile Conservation founder and snake catcher Nick Evans about how he has been called out to the same house five times to remove dangerous Black Mambas.

Home Affairs Minister on changes for SA travelers - here’s what you need to know

Home Affairs Minister on changes for SA travelers - here’s what you need to know

12 July 2019 7:41 AM
Premier Alan Winde comments on army deployment

Premier Alan Winde comments on army deployment

12 July 2019 7:23 AM
New TV series SA Inc shares South Africa's good news

New TV series SA Inc shares South Africa's good news

12 July 2019 7:07 AM
Khayelitsha man installs smoke alarms in shacks

Khayelitsha man installs smoke alarms in shacks

12 July 2019 6:39 AM
Barbs Wire - SANDF to be deployed to CT in anti-crime operation

Barbs Wire - SANDF to be deployed to CT in anti-crime operation

12 July 2019 6:31 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on India

The Emerging Economies Focus on India

11 July 2019 8:39 AM
Why the persistent hold-up in building plans being approved?

Why the persistent hold-up in building plans being approved?

11 July 2019 8:22 AM
SA first: Gansbaai test Australian stormwater net that went viral last year

SA first: Gansbaai test Australian stormwater net that went viral last year

11 July 2019 8:15 AM
The World View - An Increased Military Presence In The Gulf

The World View - An Increased Military Presence In The Gulf

11 July 2019 7:57 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
ANC, opposition parties condemn EFF MPs for disrupting Gordhan speech
ANC, opposition parties condemn EFF MPs for disrupting Gordhan speech

There was a tense stand-off as EFF MPs approached Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the podium instead of leaving, and parliamentary security staff were called in to remove them.
Duduzane Zuma to learn his fate today over 2014 fatal accident
Duduzane Zuma to learn his fate today over 2014 fatal accident

Zuma faced a charge of culpable homicide, and reckless and negligent driving, following a car crash on Johannesburg’s M1 in 2014 in which Phumzile Dube was killed.
Police have no reason to suspect foul play yet in Brakpan family murders
Police have no reason to suspect foul play yet in Brakpan family murders

A 40-year-old woman and her three children were shot dead, with husband finding the bodies in the house when he returned home.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us