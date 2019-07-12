The Franschhoek Wine Valley, South Africa’s leading wine and food destination, will once again be hosting the annual Bastille Festival. Kieno Kammies speaks to event organizer Darielle Robertson.
26th annual Franschhoek Bastille Festival
