Brownies and Downies owners bring you an update


Wendy Vermeulen (founder of Brownies and Downies) and husband Wade Schultz just popped into the studio to express gratitude for CapeTal's Breakfast Show's intervention in assisting her re-entry into SA. Wendy chats to Kieno and says her paperwork hasn't fully been sorted out yet, but they are making progress

26th annual Franschhoek Bastille Festival

12 July 2019 8:38 AM
Pledge more cash bailouts to Denel, SABC and South African Airways

12 July 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - British Military Action In The Gulf

12 July 2019 7:56 AM
Home Affairs Minister on changes for SA travelers - here’s what you need to know

12 July 2019 7:41 AM
Premier Alan Winde comments on army deployment

12 July 2019 7:23 AM
New TV series SA Inc shares South Africa's good news

12 July 2019 7:07 AM
Durban property a "magnet" for black mamba snakes

12 July 2019 6:55 AM
Khayelitsha man installs smoke alarms in shacks

12 July 2019 6:39 AM
Barbs Wire - SANDF to be deployed to CT in anti-crime operation

12 July 2019 6:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Babes Wodumo drops charges against Mampintsha
The NPA in KZN says Babes Wodumo has officially dropped charges against Mampintsha.
At least 50 injured in chemical gas explosion in Oliphantsfontein
Patients are being treated in various hospitals.
Pandor: Ramaphosa should consider recalling Koloane as ambassador to Netherlands
Pressure is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against Bruce Koloane after shocking revelations at the Zondo Commission.
