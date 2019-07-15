Kieno Kammies speaks to Katusha De Villiers, acting senior manager of the Bertha Centre. She is also the senior project manager for their Health Systems Entrepreneurship (HSE) project and their aim is to create a cohesive response to healthcare needs in remote areas using tech and innovation.
Radical collaboration needed to get healthcare to remote areas
