What is the cost of the SANDF deployment?


Kieno Kammies speaks to Helmoed Heitman, Military and defence expert regarding the costs of SANDF deployment to the Cape Flats.

The World View - Donald Trump’s Controversial Tweets

15 July 2019 7:58 AM
Health Budget and the NHI

15 July 2019 7:20 AM
Radical collaboration needed to get healthcare to remote areas

15 July 2019 6:55 AM
StartUpBootcamp AfriTech: Top start ups selected

15 July 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - Zuma 'brightens up your day' as he heads to Zondo Commission

15 July 2019 6:27 AM
Brownies and Downies owners bring you an update

12 July 2019 9:10 AM
26th annual Franschhoek Bastille Festival

12 July 2019 8:38 AM
Pledge more cash bailouts to Denel, SABC and South African Airways

12 July 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - British Military Action In The Gulf

12 July 2019 7:56 AM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
Zuma to continue denying state capture at Zondo Commission?
Although former President Jacob Zuma will finally appear before the state capture commission on Monday morning, his journey has not been without its bumps.
WC's Winde aims to break 'gang economy'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the so-called gang economy needed to be broken but also stressed that more opportunities would be created for young people to deter them from turning to crime.
Mpumalanga man confesses to killing, burying 5 women
The man was arrested two weeks ago in Numbi village after police exhumed the body of one of the victims.
