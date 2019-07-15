The Kieno Kammies Show

Maskandi star impresses Rihanna, asked to collaborate


Kieno talks to maskandi star Mbuzeni Mkhize about how his version of Rihanna's song Diamonds caught the hitmaker's attention, leading to her asking him to collaborate on a song.

The Emerging Economies Focus on China

15 July 2019 8:44 AM
Casac on Pravin versus Mkhwebane

15 July 2019 8:41 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s Controversial Tweets

15 July 2019 7:58 AM
Health Budget and the NHI

15 July 2019 7:20 AM
What is the cost of the SANDF deployment?

15 July 2019 7:05 AM
Radical collaboration needed to get healthcare to remote areas

15 July 2019 6:55 AM
StartUpBootcamp AfriTech: Top start ups selected

15 July 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - Zuma 'brightens up your day' as he heads to Zondo Commission

15 July 2019 6:27 AM
Brownies and Downies owners bring you an update

12 July 2019 9:10 AM
EWN Headlines
Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy
Jacob Zuma told the commission that was why Ngoako Ramatlhodi found it comfortable to come to the commission and accuse him of auctioning the country.
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
