Kieno Kammies speaks to Suzanne Ackerman-Berman of Pick n Pay about their partnership with FoodForward SA for Mandela Day. Their goal this year is to provide enough food to make up 2 million meals, with a massive food packing session at the CTICC on Mandela Day.
Mandela Day food drive hopes to provide 2million meals this year
|
16 July 2019 8:29 AM
|
16 July 2019 8:26 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:54 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:49 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:46 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:28 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:13 AM
|
Oceans without limits: Doccie on the state of Indian Ocean pollution
|
16 July 2019 6:58 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - A guy improves Hollywood movies by editing his cat into them and the result is hilarious
|
16 July 2019 6:26 AM