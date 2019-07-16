Oceans without limits: Doccie on the state of Indian Ocean pollution

Kieno Kammies speaks to documentary filmmaker Mark van Wijk about his new film entitled "Oceans Without Limits", which looks at the state of pollution in the west Indian Ocean. It will be premiering on July 23rd at the Two Oceans Acquarium.
