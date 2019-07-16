Fundraising drive for shark attack victim

Surfer Joao Felizardo talks to Kieno about he and fellow surfer pulled their friend Dusty Phelan from the water after a shark bit him across both his legs while surfing at East Pier in Port Alfred a few days ago.
