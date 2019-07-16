The Kieno Kammies Show

The World View - Donald Trump’s Migrant Crackdown


Extremist Missiles an extraordinary weapons raid by Italian police. Britain’s New Banknote celebrity there’s a new face on our £50 note.

Construction Mafia" forcing engineers to flee South Africa

16 July 2019 8:29 AM
Why do we not have more wind energy plants?

16 July 2019 8:26 AM
Fundraising drive for shark attack victim

16 July 2019 7:49 AM
Zuma's Day 1 at Zondo Commission

16 July 2019 7:46 AM
Marc Batchelor's alleged links to the underworld

16 July 2019 7:28 AM
Psychology of a Politician

16 July 2019 7:13 AM
Oceans without limits: Doccie on the state of Indian Ocean pollution

16 July 2019 6:58 AM
Mandela Day food drive hopes to provide 2million meals this year

16 July 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs' Wire - A guy improves Hollywood movies by editing his cat into them and the result is hilarious

16 July 2019 6:26 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zandile Gumede's supporters vow to continue protests despite court interdict
The municipality was granted an urgent interdict by the Durban High Court to stop the demonstrators from engaging in any act of intimidation, disruption, or unlawful conduct.
FF Plus: BLF de-registration a victory for SA democracy
The IEC said its decision to de-register the BLF was based on the party's section of their constitution that it was only open to blacks people.
Pillay accuses Moyane of plotting against him, Gordhan
Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay has accused fired commissioner Tom Moyane of plotting against himself and Minister Pravin Gordhan and putting pressure on tax officials to make incriminating statements.
