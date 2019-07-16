Kieno Kammies speaks to Isaac Nkosi, President of the SACPCMP - South Africa Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions, addressing concerns that engineers are leaving the country because of threats and intimidation by what they are labeling as the "Construction Mafia."
Construction Mafia" forcing engineers to flee South Africa
16 July 2019 8:26 AM
16 July 2019 7:54 AM
16 July 2019 7:49 AM
16 July 2019 7:46 AM
16 July 2019 7:28 AM
16 July 2019 7:13 AM
