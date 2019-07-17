Big wave surfer and ocean activist Frank Solomon met up with two "street surfers" in Johannesburg, who earn a livelihood by collecting recyclable items, "surfing" their way through the streets on their makeshift carts. He came through to share his experience with Kieno Kammies.
Big wave surfer meets the street surfers of Jozi
|
17 July 2019 7:07 AM
|
The World of Advertising - Britain's favourite artist has just been revealed
|
17 July 2019 6:50 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir headed for AGT's live shows
|
17 July 2019 6:36 AM
|
16 July 2019 8:29 AM
|
16 July 2019 8:26 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:54 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:49 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:46 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:28 AM