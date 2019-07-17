The Kieno Kammies Show

Free App to Help calculate Child Maintenance


Kieno Kammies talks to Barry Greyvenstein co founder of the Mediation Academy about their new zero math maintenance calculator, aimed at reducing the number of maintenance defaulters in South Africa.

The World of Advertising - Britain's favourite artist has just been revealed

17 July 2019 6:50 AM
Big wave surfer meets the street surfers of Jozi

17 July 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire - Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir headed for AGT's live shows

17 July 2019 6:36 AM
Construction Mafia" forcing engineers to flee South Africa

16 July 2019 8:29 AM
Why do we not have more wind energy plants?

16 July 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s Migrant Crackdown

16 July 2019 7:54 AM
Fundraising drive for shark attack victim

16 July 2019 7:49 AM
Zuma's Day 1 at Zondo Commission

16 July 2019 7:46 AM
Marc Batchelor's alleged links to the underworld

16 July 2019 7:28 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Modise warns truant ministers against missing Parly sittings
The speaker said Parliament does not hold the administration to account, but rather, the executive.
ANC unity threatened by Zuma state capture revelations
ANC leaders have been quick to take sides as Jacob Zuma told the commission about spies within the party dating as far back as the 1990s, while they were still in the struggle.
Australian watchdog says Uber Eats will amend 'unfair' contract terms
The move comes at a time when global regulators have stepped up scrutiny of the business practices of global technology titans.

