The Kieno Kammies Show

Zondo Update-Zuma Day 3


Pieter Du Toit Assistant Editor at News24 and Co-Author of the Book Enemy Of The People, which is the first definitive account of Zuma’s catastrophic misrule, offering eyewitness descriptions and cogent analysis of how South Africa was brought to its knees and how a nation fought back.

Roddy Quin Johnny Cleggs Manager Pays tribute to Johnny clegg

Roddy Quin Johnny Cleggs Manager Pays tribute to Johnny clegg

17 July 2019 8:33 AM
Western Cape Blood Service to trial drone delivery

Western Cape Blood Service to trial drone delivery

17 July 2019 8:25 AM
The World View - A Missing Oil Tanker

The World View - A Missing Oil Tanker

17 July 2019 7:59 AM
Sipho Mabuse Pays tribute to Johnny clegg

Sipho Mabuse Pays tribute to Johnny clegg

17 July 2019 7:30 AM
Free App to help calculate child maintenance

Free App to help calculate child maintenance

17 July 2019 7:07 AM
The World of Advertising - Britain's favourite artist has just been revealed

The World of Advertising - Britain's favourite artist has just been revealed

17 July 2019 6:50 AM
Big wave surfer meets the street surfers of Jozi

Big wave surfer meets the street surfers of Jozi

17 July 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire - Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir headed for AGT's live shows

Barbs Wire - Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir headed for AGT's live shows

17 July 2019 6:36 AM
Construction Mafia" forcing engineers to flee South Africa

Construction Mafia" forcing engineers to flee South Africa

16 July 2019 8:29 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Matjila taken to task over PIC investment in Steinhoff
Matjila taken to task over PIC investment in Steinhoff

In 2016, the PIC loaned a company called Lancaster Investment nearly R10 billion to buy additional shares in Steinhoff, the company later collapsed.

Diepsloot residents call for urgent meeting with Eskom over power cuts
Diepsloot residents call for urgent meeting with Eskom over power cuts

Residents said they had been without electricity for over two months after several power transformers exploded.
Modise warns truant ministers against missing Parly sittings
Modise warns truant ministers against missing Parly sittings

The speaker said Parliament does not hold the administration to account, but rather, the executive.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us