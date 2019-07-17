The Kieno Kammies Show

Western Cape Blood Service to trial drone delivery


Western Cape Blood Service CEO Dr Greg Bellairs talks to Kieno Kammies about plans to deliver blood via drones in the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa.

Roddy Quin Johnny Cleggs Manager Pays tribute to Johnny clegg

17 July 2019 8:33 AM
The World View - A Missing Oil Tanker

17 July 2019 7:59 AM
Sipho Mabuse Pays tribute to Johnny clegg

17 July 2019 7:30 AM
Zondo Update-Zuma Day 3

17 July 2019 7:22 AM
Free App to help calculate child maintenance

17 July 2019 7:07 AM
The World of Advertising - Britain's favourite artist has just been revealed

17 July 2019 6:50 AM
Big wave surfer meets the street surfers of Jozi

17 July 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire - Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir headed for AGT's live shows

17 July 2019 6:36 AM
Construction Mafia" forcing engineers to flee South Africa

16 July 2019 8:29 AM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Zuma expected to respond to Hogan's claims against him
Barbara Hogan told the inquiry that Zuma flouted procedure and interfered in the appointment of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.
MKMVA council: Zuma’s spies claims are ‘irresponsible outbursts’
During his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday, Jacob Zuma accused former ministers Siphiwe Nyanda and Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being spies.
Matjila taken to task over PIC investment in Steinhoff
In 2016, the PIC loaned a company called Lancaster Investment nearly R10 billion to buy additional shares in Steinhoff, the company later collapsed.

