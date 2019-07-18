Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. In celebration of yesterday's World Emojji Day, Adobe released its 2019 Emoji Trend Report...and here are the results. What's been crowned the most-played song of the 21st Century so far...?
Barbs Wire - FaceApp, which is currently trending in South Africa
|
18 July 2019 6:54 AM
|
18 July 2019 6:37 AM
|
Roddy Quin Johnny Cleggs Manager Pays tribute to Johnny clegg
|
17 July 2019 8:33 AM
|
17 July 2019 8:25 AM
|
17 July 2019 7:59 AM
|
17 July 2019 7:30 AM
|
17 July 2019 7:22 AM
|
17 July 2019 7:07 AM
|
The World of Advertising - Britain's favourite artist has just been revealed
|
17 July 2019 6:50 AM