Kieno talks to Sam Gqomo, co-founder of Womandla, an NGO dedicated to getting girls involved in STEM. She talks to Kieno about their upcoming awards which they hope will shine a light on the achievements of women in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics industries.
Womandla Awards: getting girls into STEM
|
How the Proteas can learn from New Zealand's loss to England.
|
18 July 2019 8:37 AM
|
18 July 2019 8:34 AM
|
The smart solution is to fix our ailing cities: an open letter to the President
|
18 July 2019 8:21 AM
|
18 July 2019 8:16 AM
|
18 July 2019 7:57 AM
|
18 July 2019 7:39 AM
|
What checks are in place to prevent sex offenders from working at schools?
|
18 July 2019 7:36 AM
|
18 July 2019 7:24 AM
|
18 July 2019 6:54 AM