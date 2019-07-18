Kieno Kammies speaks to Elijah Mhlanga of the Department of Basic Education about the new curriculum for coding and robotics to be introduced in 2020 for Grades R to 3 and Grade 7, getting the next generation ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution
Curriculum for Coding and Robotics is 100% ready
