Curriculum for Coding and Robotics is 100% ready


Kieno Kammies speaks to Elijah Mhlanga of the Department of Basic Education about the new curriculum for coding and robotics to be introduced in 2020 for Grades R to 3 and Grade 7, getting the next generation ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Overburdened consumers hoping for interest rates cut
Overburdened consumers hoping for interest rates cut

Economists believed the central bank would cut rates by 25 basis point to help boost the sluggish economy.

Mandela Day: Do something good for the less fortunate
Mandela Day: Do something good for the less fortunate

Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, four years before South Africa's first democratically elected president died at the age of 95.
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration

President Cyril Ramaphosa was drawing a line between his administration and that of Jacob Zuma’s – pressing for a joined-up government that works in concert across all spheres.
