Barbs Wire - Troops finally roll into Manenberg and Hanover Park

A Tour de France spectator's phone smashes on the ground as they try to record cyclists sprinting to finish line.

Over half of dog owners kiss their pooches more than their partners, a survey finds.

Let your old toys spread new joy through the Little Generosity Shop

19 July 2019 6:36 AM
How the Proteas can learn from New Zealand's loss to England.

18 July 2019 8:37 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

18 July 2019 8:34 AM
The smart solution is to fix our ailing cities: an open letter to the President

18 July 2019 8:21 AM
Meet Instagram sensation OwlKitty's dad

18 July 2019 8:16 AM
The World View - Prison For El Chapo

18 July 2019 7:57 AM
Zuma's third day at state capture inquiry

18 July 2019 7:39 AM
What checks are in place to prevent sex offenders from working at schools?

18 July 2019 7:36 AM
Terror at the Mount Nelson fuels tourism fears

18 July 2019 7:24 AM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
End Syria hospital attacks, Russia told at UN
The outcome led to a rare statement following the meeting by the UN's humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock.
Janet Jackson in Saudi concert boycotted by Nicki Minaj
A cheering crowd danced to the thumping music at Jeddah World Fest, hosted in the Red Sea city of western Saudi Arabia.
Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT
It comes a full week after a promise by the police minister to send the army into 10 Cape Flats neighbourhoods, as a force enabler for the police.
