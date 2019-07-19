Let your old toys spread new joy through the Little Generosity Shop

Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA Lead for Chocolate, talks to Kieno about an offer to trade in your old toys for a slab of Cadbury's chocolate. The Little Generosity Shop will be set up in Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Centre Court from July 19 to August 5 for this purpose.
