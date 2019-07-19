Alistair Fairweather is the founder of technology consultancy PlainSpeak and joins Kieno to discuss wether we should be worried about data security when it comes to the new Russian created Face App or if it is just harmless fun.
Face App- Data Privacy Rules /Should we be concerned?
