Face App- Data Privacy Rules /Should we be concerned?


Alistair Fairweather is the founder of technology consultancy PlainSpeak and joins Kieno to discuss wether we should be worried about data security when it comes to the new Russian created Face App or if it is just harmless fun.

EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa: I know Gordhan to be a person of commitment and integrity
Ramaphosa: I know Gordhan to be a person of commitment and integrity

Replying to the debate on his budget vote, the president was unequivocal in his support for Pravin Gordhan.
Residents applaud SANDF's deployment in Manenberg, Hanover Park
Residents applaud SANDF's deployment in Manenberg, Hanover Park

When the army came into the area with their armoured vehicles, many residents celebrated, welcoming the army with shouting and applause.
Trump disavows 'send her back' rally chant, many Republicans alarmed
Trump disavows 'send her back' rally chant, many Republicans alarmed

The chanting was reminiscent of calls to “lock her up” during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
