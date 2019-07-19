The Kieno Kammies Show

Minister stops District Six land sale


Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille talks to Kieno about why she has stepped in to stop the sale of 25 pieces of land owned by her department in the District Six area.

The World View - A Revenge Fire In Japan

19 July 2019 7:53 AM
Finding a home and dignity for our destitute elderly

19 July 2019 7:33 AM
SA ranked as least safe country to travel out of top 50 for solo female travel

19 July 2019 7:28 AM
Western Cape Housing MEC to free-up state-owned land to deal with housing backlogs

19 July 2019 7:03 AM
Face App- Data Privacy Rules /Should we be concerned?

19 July 2019 6:50 AM
Let your old toys spread new joy through the Little Generosity Shop

19 July 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs Wire - Troops finally roll into Manenberg and Hanover Park

19 July 2019 6:27 AM
How the Proteas can learn from New Zealand's loss to England.

18 July 2019 8:37 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

18 July 2019 8:34 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
EWN Round-up: 7 stories you may have missed this week
These are the seven most popular stories that made headlines on EWN this week.
Eldorado Park, Zakariyya Park on lockdown as residents protest
The communities are protesting over what appears to be ongoing housing issues.
Ramaphosa: I know Gordhan to be a person of commitment and integrity
Replying to the debate on his budget vote, the president was unequivocal in his support for Pravin Gordhan.
