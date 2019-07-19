SA ranked as least safe country to travel out of top 50 for solo female travel

19 July 2019 7:28 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to travel advisor Asher Ferguson, who has created a list of the top 50 holiday destination countries and ranked them in terms of safety for women traveling alone - and South Africa does not get a good scorecard - in fact it ranks as the least safe.



Rashid Toefy, DG for Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape, called to respond to the study which found South Africa to be least safe for solo female travelers out of the top 50 travel destinations