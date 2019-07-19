Kieno Kammies speaks to travel advisor Asher Ferguson, who has created a list of the top 50 holiday destination countries and ranked them in terms of safety for women traveling alone - and South Africa does not get a good scorecard - in fact it ranks as the least safe.
Rashid Toefy, DG for Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape, called to respond to the study which found South Africa to be least safe for solo female travelers out of the top 50 travel destinations
SA ranked as least safe country to travel out of top 50 for solo female travel
Kieno Kammies speaks to travel advisor Asher Ferguson, who has created a list of the top 50 holiday destination countries and ranked them in terms of safety for women traveling alone - and South Africa does not get a good scorecard - in fact it ranks as the least safe.
|
19 July 2019 8:42 AM
|
The economy needs reform, not interest rate cuts, argues the Reserve Bank
|
19 July 2019 8:20 AM
|
19 July 2019 7:53 AM
|
19 July 2019 7:33 AM
|
19 July 2019 7:19 AM
|
Western Cape Housing MEC to free-up state-owned land to deal with housing backlogs
|
19 July 2019 7:03 AM
|
19 July 2019 6:50 AM
|
Let your old toys spread new joy through the Little Generosity Shop
|
19 July 2019 6:36 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Troops finally roll into Manenberg and Hanover Park
|
19 July 2019 6:27 AM