The Kieno Kammies Show

The economy needs reform, not interest rate cuts, argues the Reserve Bank


Sikonathi Mantshantsha Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Zuma returns to the State Capture commission, but will he answer questions this time? 

Pravin Gordhan is a a man of commitment and integrity, says Cyril Ramaphosa 

Red tape stifling street food vendor sector?

Red tape stifling street food vendor sector?

19 July 2019 8:42 AM
The World View - A Revenge Fire In Japan

The World View - A Revenge Fire In Japan

19 July 2019 7:53 AM
Finding a home and dignity for our destitute elderly

Finding a home and dignity for our destitute elderly

19 July 2019 7:33 AM
SA ranked as least safe country to travel out of top 50 for solo female travel

SA ranked as least safe country to travel out of top 50 for solo female travel

19 July 2019 7:28 AM
Minister stops District Six land sale

Minister stops District Six land sale

19 July 2019 7:19 AM
Western Cape Housing MEC to free-up state-owned land to deal with housing backlogs

Western Cape Housing MEC to free-up state-owned land to deal with housing backlogs

19 July 2019 7:03 AM
Face App- Data Privacy Rules /Should we be concerned?

Face App- Data Privacy Rules /Should we be concerned?

19 July 2019 6:50 AM
Let your old toys spread new joy through the Little Generosity Shop

Let your old toys spread new joy through the Little Generosity Shop

19 July 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs Wire - Troops finally roll into Manenberg and Hanover Park

Barbs Wire - Troops finally roll into Manenberg and Hanover Park

19 July 2019 6:27 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Land Reform minister awaits court ruling over District Six plan
Land Reform minister awaits court ruling over District Six plan

The Land Claims Court must rule on whether to hold the Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform minister in contempt of court because government missed a deadline to provide a proper plan for restitution.
Nehawu vows to strike if public service sector jobs cut
Nehawu vows to strike if public service sector jobs cut

Minister Senzo Mchunu told parliament during his budget vote this week that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers in the public sector took early pension payout.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng joins Zuma supporters at state capture inquiry
Hlaudi Motsoeneng joins Zuma supporters at state capture inquiry

Former President Jacob Zumba's supporters are streaming into the precinct where the state capture commission is being held in Parktown ahead of his appearance on Friday morning.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us