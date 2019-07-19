The Kieno Kammies Show

Red tape stifling street food vendor sector?


Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management for the City, talks to Kieno about concerns relating to red tape preventing food vendors from making a living.

The economy needs reform, not interest rate cuts, argues the Reserve Bank

19 July 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - A Revenge Fire In Japan

19 July 2019 7:53 AM
Finding a home and dignity for our destitute elderly

19 July 2019 7:33 AM
SA ranked as least safe country to travel out of top 50 for solo female travel

19 July 2019 7:28 AM
Minister stops District Six land sale

19 July 2019 7:19 AM
Western Cape Housing MEC to free-up state-owned land to deal with housing backlogs

19 July 2019 7:03 AM
Face App- Data Privacy Rules /Should we be concerned?

19 July 2019 6:50 AM
Let your old toys spread new joy through the Little Generosity Shop

19 July 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs Wire - Troops finally roll into Manenberg and Hanover Park

19 July 2019 6:27 AM
EWN Headlines
Doctor found guilty of stealing body parts to be sentenced
Dr James Mwesinga was found guilty of organ theft in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Malema: SACP undermining Mkhwebane by supporting Gordhan
Julius Malema said the EFF would counter any campaign in support of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan by the SACP.
EWN Round-up: 7 stories you may have missed this week
These are the seven most popular stories that made headlines on EWN this week.
