The Kieno Kammies Show

Eyethu Skate Park is finally a reality


Kieno talks to Graham Finlayson of the Rotarians about the opening of the Eyethu Skate Park in the Hout Bay community and what they hope it will mean to the youngsters in the area.

The World View - Britain’s Tanker Crisis

The World View - Britain’s Tanker Crisis

22 July 2019 8:02 AM
Spotlight on "Stellenbosch Mafia"

Spotlight on "Stellenbosch Mafia"

22 July 2019 7:40 AM
South African pilot among successful record-breaking crew

South African pilot among successful record-breaking crew

22 July 2019 7:35 AM
Marc Batchelor's death linked to missing cocaine haul

Marc Batchelor's death linked to missing cocaine haul

22 July 2019 7:20 AM
Newly-created Business Hub to make Cape Town more businessfriendly

Newly-created Business Hub to make Cape Town more businessfriendly

22 July 2019 7:03 AM
Looking after the ideas borne at universities and commercialising them

Looking after the ideas borne at universities and commercialising them

22 July 2019 6:51 AM
Red tape stifling street food vendor sector?

Red tape stifling street food vendor sector?

19 July 2019 8:42 AM
The economy needs reform, not interest rate cuts, argues the Reserve Bank

The economy needs reform, not interest rate cuts, argues the Reserve Bank

19 July 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - A Revenge Fire In Japan

The World View - A Revenge Fire In Japan

19 July 2019 7:53 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane's liability in Bankorp bailout matter
ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane's liability in Bankorp bailout matter

The High Court ordered Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to personally pick up part of the reserve bank’s legal fees because there was a reasonable apprehension that she was biased in her investigation.
Man implicated in deadly shooting of Delft cop to appear in court
Man implicated in deadly shooting of Delft cop to appear in court

The shooting of the constable, who's from Philippi, was the most recent deadly incident in Delft, an area that’s been plagued by on-going violence in recent months.
SACP backs Ramaphosa's fight against corruption
SACP backs Ramaphosa's fight against corruption

The South African Communist Party (SACP) said it would not allow any individuals, irrespective of their struggle credentials, to reverse the country's democratic gains.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us