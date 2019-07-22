Newly-created Business Hub to make Cape Town more businessfriendly

Kieno Kammies speaks to Alderman James Vos, Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management for the City of Cape Town. The City of Cape Town has created The Business Hub, a walk-in centre for entrepreneurs and start-ups, with the aim of making it easier for people to operate their enterprises in Cape Town.
