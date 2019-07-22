South African pilot among successful record-breaking crew

Kieno talks to record breaking SA pilot, Jeremy Ascough who was part of the team circumnavigating the earth by flying over both the North and South poles in a continuous journey. The record attempt was made to marks 50 years since the first successful mission to land a man on the moon.
