Spotlight on "Stellenbosch Mafia"

Investigative journalist Pieter Du Toit talks to Kieno about his new book titled: "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire's Club ." The author says it is a deep dive into Stellenbosch, its history, Afrikaner nationalism, old money and rugby.
