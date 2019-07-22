The Kieno Kammies Show

CT residents benefit from the forest village housing project in Eerste River


During the respective meetings with beneficiaries from Wards 16, 17 and 108, various issues were discussed, including the housing waiting list. These wards comprises of communities such as Forest Village, Eerste River, Eerste River South, Electric City, Faure, Dreamworld, Driftsands, Kleinvlei, Rosedale, Forest Heights, Hillcrest Heights, Tuscany Glen, Malibu Village, The Conifers, Fairdale, Fountain Village and Mfuleni.

Kieno joined by Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers

SA most dangerous country for woman travellers?- Survey

22 July 2019 8:43 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Brics

22 July 2019 8:40 AM
The World View - Britain’s Tanker Crisis

22 July 2019 8:02 AM
Spotlight on "Stellenbosch Mafia"

22 July 2019 7:40 AM
South African pilot among successful record-breaking crew

22 July 2019 7:35 AM
Marc Batchelor's death linked to missing cocaine haul

22 July 2019 7:20 AM
Newly-created Business Hub to make Cape Town more businessfriendly

22 July 2019 7:03 AM
Looking after the ideas borne at universities and commercialising them

22 July 2019 6:51 AM
Eyethu Skate Park is finally a reality

22 July 2019 6:45 AM
EWN Headlines
Fedusa, Untu hope rail strike will lead to soldiers protecting infrastructure
Fedusa, Untu hope rail strike will lead to soldiers protecting infrastructure

The unions are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the rail system a crisis and a 'state of emergency'.
Maimane: Parliament must also establish if Ramaphosa misled it
Maimane: Parliament must also establish if Ramaphosa misled it

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane also agreed with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the donation to Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign should be investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Estina dairy farm scandal
State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Estina dairy farm scandal

The state capture commission will today hear testimony related to the Estina dairy farm from a member of the Free State legislature, Roy Jankielsohn.
