Police corruption undermining crime fighting after Delft cop killed

23 July 2019 7:33 AM

First Lester Kiewit talks to Delft CPF Chairperson Pastor Charles George, for an update on the situation there after a policeman was shot and killed on Saturday night. Then he talks to Cherith Sanger, a lecturer at UWC's Law Faculty, about how levels of corruption in SAPS and even the military can undermine the anti-gang operations on the Cape Flats.