Lester Kiewit speaks to Ryan Rennison, MD of UK-specific immigration consultancy Move Up about news that Cape Town is the latest recipient of a 24-hour visa turnaround service which was only previously available to applicants from Tshwane and Johannesburg.
24 hour UK visa service for Cape Town
