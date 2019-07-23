The Kieno Kammies Show

Evangelist Pickard Henn responds to allegations of hate speech made against him by learners


Henn denied that he told members of LGBTQI community at the school, that they are going to hell because of their sexual orientation.

24 hour UK visa service for Cape Town

24 hour UK visa service for Cape Town

23 July 2019 8:44 AM
SANCO to picket in support of Thandi Modise

SANCO to picket in support of Thandi Modise

23 July 2019 8:34 AM
Campaign funding and the law

Campaign funding and the law

23 July 2019 8:23 AM
The World View - Iran’s spy arrests

The World View - Iran’s spy arrests

23 July 2019 7:55 AM
Police corruption undermining crime fighting after Delft cop killed

Police corruption undermining crime fighting after Delft cop killed

23 July 2019 7:33 AM
Eskom bailout plan to be tabled today

Eskom bailout plan to be tabled today

23 July 2019 7:21 AM
Dept. of Education's policy on religious speakers after gay slur by pastor

Dept. of Education's policy on religious speakers after gay slur by pastor

23 July 2019 6:53 AM
SA most dangerous country for woman travellers?- Survey

SA most dangerous country for woman travellers?- Survey

22 July 2019 8:43 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Brics

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brics

22 July 2019 8:40 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims
CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims

The demonstration was held outside Parliament by members of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.
[UPDATE] Bailouts for SOEs to come in chunks - Mboweni
[UPDATE] Bailouts for SOEs to come in chunks - Mboweni

The bailout money for the SABC, Denel and SAA would come from the contingency reserve account but Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said it came with strings attached.
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM

The former London mayor easily beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a poll conducted among members of the governing Conservative Party.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us