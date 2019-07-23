The Kieno Kammies Show

Evangelist Pickard Henn responds to allegations of hate speech made against him by learners of De Kuilen High School IN Kuils river


Henn denied that he told members of LGBTQI community at the school, that they are going to hell because of their sexual orientation.

24 hour UK visa service for Cape Town

24 hour UK visa service for Cape Town

23 July 2019 8:44 AM
SANCO to picket in support of Thandi Modise

SANCO to picket in support of Thandi Modise

23 July 2019 8:34 AM
Campaign funding and the law

Campaign funding and the law

23 July 2019 8:23 AM
The World View - Iran’s spy arrests

The World View - Iran’s spy arrests

23 July 2019 7:55 AM
Police corruption undermining crime fighting after Delft cop killed

Police corruption undermining crime fighting after Delft cop killed

23 July 2019 7:33 AM
Eskom bailout plan to be tabled today

Eskom bailout plan to be tabled today

23 July 2019 7:21 AM
Dept. of Education's policy on religious speakers after gay slur by pastor

Dept. of Education's policy on religious speakers after gay slur by pastor

23 July 2019 6:53 AM
SA most dangerous country for woman travellers?- Survey

SA most dangerous country for woman travellers?- Survey

22 July 2019 8:43 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Brics

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brics

22 July 2019 8:40 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa admits govt has failed to address structural faults of economy
Ramaphosa admits govt has failed to address structural faults of economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that while government had managed to turn around the troubled economy it inherited at the dawn of democracy, it had failed to ensure everyone benefitted from the wealth.
WCED probing hate speech after pastor allegedly says gay learners going to hell
WCED probing hate speech after pastor allegedly says gay learners going to hell

Addressing the school's Christian student body, the pastor allegedly also said members of the LGBTI community are akin to paedophiles, murderers and rapists.
SA expects lower tax revenues, higher borrowing this year – Mboweni
SA expects lower tax revenues, higher borrowing this year – Mboweni

South Africa’s 2019/20 tax revenues could be “significantly lower” than budgeted for and it may need to borrow more than planned, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us