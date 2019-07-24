The Kieno Kammies Show

Raising the roof! #CapeTownStorm


Charlotte Powell from the City's Disaster Risk management center shares information with John Maytham about yesterdays storm damage, and preparations for yet another cold front hitting Cape Town this week.

Brave vet called out to wrangle lost leopard trapped in laundry

Brave vet called out to wrangle lost leopard trapped in laundry

24 July 2019 8:34 AM
Corruption in SAPS could derail operations on Cape Flats

Corruption in SAPS could derail operations on Cape Flats

24 July 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - Britain’s New Prime Minister

The World View - Britain’s New Prime Minister

24 July 2019 7:57 AM
Lord Peter Hain's Analysis of the New UK Prime Minister

Lord Peter Hain's Analysis of the New UK Prime Minister

24 July 2019 7:32 AM
Will new W/Cape police commissioner stop SAPS infighting?

Will new W/Cape police commissioner stop SAPS infighting?

24 July 2019 7:21 AM
Eskom get R59bn bailout

Eskom get R59bn bailout

24 July 2019 7:12 AM
World of Advertising: Diet Coke 'Unlabelled'

World of Advertising: Diet Coke 'Unlabelled'

24 July 2019 6:56 AM
Evangelist Pickard Henn responds to allegations of hate speech made against him by learners

Evangelist Pickard Henn responds to allegations of hate speech made against him by learners

23 July 2019 10:05 AM
24 hour UK visa service for Cape Town

24 hour UK visa service for Cape Town

23 July 2019 8:44 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Winde lashed for failing to address WC's most urgent needs in Sopa
Winde lashed for failing to address WC's most urgent needs in Sopa

Most opposition parties were left unimpressed with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's State of the Province Address.
Gauteng MEC Maile to meet with Joburg Mayor Mashaba over land invasions
Gauteng MEC Maile to meet with Joburg Mayor Mashaba over land invasions

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile is expected to meet Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to discuss a range of issues, including the latest clashes over land invasions in Lenasia south.
WATCH LIVE: Estina dairy farm beneficiaries give testimony at Zondo Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Estina dairy farm beneficiaries give testimony at Zondo Inquiry

The state capture commission of inquiry continues hearing Estina dairy farm-related testimony on Wednesday from two of the beneficiaries.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us