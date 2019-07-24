John Maytham speaks to Eldred De Klerk, senior policing and community conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence about concerns surrounding the appointment of a new Western Cape police commissioner now that it is confirmed Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula will be leaving.
Will new W/Cape police commissioner stop SAPS infighting?
