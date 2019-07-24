The Kieno Kammies Show

Lord Peter Hain's Analysis of the New UK Prime Minister


Lord Peter Hain former UK MP, talks to John Maytham about what Boris Johnson's appointment as UK Prime Minister could mean for their relationship with South Africa.

Brave vet called out to wrangle lost leopard trapped in laundry

24 July 2019 8:34 AM
Corruption in SAPS could derail operations on Cape Flats

24 July 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - Britain’s New Prime Minister

24 July 2019 7:57 AM
Will new W/Cape police commissioner stop SAPS infighting?

24 July 2019 7:21 AM
Eskom get R59bn bailout

24 July 2019 7:12 AM
World of Advertising: Diet Coke 'Unlabelled'

24 July 2019 6:56 AM
Update from CoCT Disaster Risk Management

24 July 2019 6:50 AM
Evangelist Pickard Henn responds to allegations of hate speech made against him by learners

23 July 2019 10:05 AM
24 hour UK visa service for Cape Town

23 July 2019 8:44 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Emergency services on high alert as cold front rolls into Gauteng
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that several high-risk areas like Alexandra were being closely monitored.
PIC Inquiry: Dan Matjila to give clarity on Sekunjalo transactions
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila started giving his testimony on the transaction on Tuesday, where he clarified that the PIC spent R888.3 million on the deal and not R2 billion as reported by the media.

Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives
Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.
