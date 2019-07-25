The Kieno Kammies Show

Raising Funds For the IT System at Bloubergrant Highscool


John Maytham speaks to John Ngoy, a former Bloubergrant High School head boy, about his efforts to raise funds for the school's failing IT infrastructure.

Takealot and Superbalist launch Ultimate Online Clearance Sale

25 July 2019 8:43 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on India

25 July 2019 8:39 AM
Some Metrorail workers will go on strike on Friday. This is why

25 July 2019 8:25 AM
The World View - Tanker Talks high level diplomacy over Iran’s attitude

25 July 2019 7:56 AM
Non Fiction Best Sellers

25 July 2019 7:35 AM
Estina Dairy scam in focus

25 July 2019 7:20 AM
Response to Jock from Durbanville regarding SASSA

25 July 2019 7:07 AM
Telkom is losing business to smaller ISPs

25 July 2019 6:53 AM
Brave vet called out to wrangle lost leopard trapped in laundry

24 July 2019 8:34 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
KZN Health Dept calls for calm after swine flu death confirmed
This comes after a nine-year-old girl died on Friday after being suspected of having influenza also known as H1N1.
NPA's Batohi aims to reduce crime by 50% over next 10 years
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said that she had made it her mission to ensure the authority prosecuted crime effectively.
Public Protector to probe Kieswetter's Sars appointment, staff matters
The office of the Public Protector has confirmed it has taken on two more investigations related to the South African Revenue Service, including an investigation into the appointment of new commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
