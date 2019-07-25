Estina Dairy scam in focus

Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh delves into the corrupt Estina Dairy farm project and finds links between the Guptas, Ace Magashule and Tina Joemat-Petterson. Myburgh joins John Maytham to connect the dots.
