Estina Dairy scam in focus


Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh delves into the corrupt Estina Dairy farm project and finds links between the Guptas, Ace Magashule and Tina Joemat-Petterson. Myburgh joins John Maytham to connect the dots.

Some Metrorail workers will go on strike on Friday. This is why

25 July 2019 8:25 AM
The World View - Tanker Talks high level diplomacy over Iran’s attitude

25 July 2019 7:56 AM
Non Fiction Best Sellers

25 July 2019 7:35 AM
Response to Jock from Durbanville regarding SASSA

25 July 2019 7:07 AM
Telkom is losing business to smaller ISPs

25 July 2019 6:53 AM
Raising Funds For the IT System at Bloubergrant Highscool

25 July 2019 6:43 AM
Brave vet called out to wrangle lost leopard trapped in laundry

24 July 2019 8:34 AM
Corruption in SAPS could derail operations on Cape Flats

24 July 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - Britain’s New Prime Minister

24 July 2019 7:57 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
MKMVA: Expel Hanekom from ANC if EFF claims true
Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that Derek Hanekom fed them with information about which ANC Members of Parliament would vote against former President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence.
Vrede community felt they were used to enable corruption, Zondo Inquiry told
Emerging black farmer Ephraim Dhlamini the community wanted finality in the Estina dairy farm matter, saying that it appeared the project was never designed to uplift emerging farmers but was used by criminals.

CARTOON: Cold Snap
By Dr Jack.
